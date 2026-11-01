FPIs withdrew ₹34,843 cr from Indian equities in October
In October 2026, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out ₹34,843 crore from Indian equities, amid concerns over elevated crude oil prices, global interest rates, and the corporate earnings outlook.
Interestingly, things shifted at the end of the month when FPIs put ₹6,300 crore back into the market between October 26 and 30.
FPIs year to date outflows ₹2.95L/cr
This big withdrawal followed another huge exit in September (₹35,861 crore), which is a sharp turnaround from the positive inflows seen earlier in July and August.
All told, FPIs have pulled ₹2.95 lakh crore this year.
Luckily, domestic institutional investors stepped up to help keep the market steady during these ups and downs, while FPIs still showed some interest in pharma and healthcare stocks despite all the uncertainty.