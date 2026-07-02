FPIs withdrew ₹49,340cr from Indian equities in June 2026 Business Jul 02, 2026

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out a hefty ₹49,340 crore ($5.16 billion) from Indian equities in June 2026, mostly because global investors are playing it safe and US bond yields are rising.

This brings total FPI withdrawals in 2026 to ₹2.7 lakh crore, already surpassing the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out in all of 2025.

Still, February saw a rare bright spot with FPIs putting in ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly investment in nearly a year and a half.