FPIs withdrew ₹49,340cr from Indian equities in June 2026
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out a hefty ₹49,340 crore ($5.16 billion) from Indian equities in June 2026, mostly because global investors are playing it safe and US bond yields are rising.
This brings total FPI withdrawals in 2026 to ₹2.7 lakh crore, already surpassing the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out in all of 2025.
Still, February saw a rare bright spot with FPIs putting in ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly investment in nearly a year and a half.
Policymakers ease bond investment rules
Interestingly, FPI selling cooled off in late June after news of a U.S.-Iran peace deal and cheaper oil boosted global confidence.
To keep things steady, policymakers have made it easier for foreigners to invest in government bonds and tweaked rules to attract more overseas money, hoping these moves will help calm the market despite all the uncertainty.