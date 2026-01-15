Fractal Analytics eyes ₹4,900cr IPO after February 2026 Union Budget

Started in 2000, Fractal Analytics helps big brands use AI to make smarter decisions across banking, retail, and healthcare. They work with over 100 multinational clients and run business segments like Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha (comprising independent AI businesses that target Fractal.ai's core multinational clients as well as newer markets and geographies), and use the Cogentiq platform for low-code AI development.

Other details:

The IPO will be managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and listed on both BSE and NSE.

Money raised will help pay off debt, boost R&D and sales (for investment in research and development and sales and marketing under the Fractal Alpha segment, and to set up a new office premises in India), buy new tech gear, and support other business needs.

In FY25, Fractal saw strong growth with revenue hitting ₹2,816 crore—up nearly 26%—and profits at ₹220.6 crore.