Fractal Analytics IPO: Founders to make 14x returns
Fractal Analytics is hitting the stock market with an IPO priced at ₹857-900 per share, putting its value at ₹15,474cr. The total issue size is ₹2,834cr—down 42% from earlier plans.
Founders and major investors are set for huge returns, with CEO Srikanth Velamakanni's stake jumping from ₹48cr to ₹666cr, and co-founder Pranay Agrawal's from ₹75cr to ₹731cr.
Financials and business of Fractal
Fractal is described as India's first pure-play AI unicorn. They help over 100 Fortune 500 companies make sense of their data using AI-powered tools like their Cogentiq platform and Qure.ai.
Use of funds and IPO timeline
The funds raised will pay off some US debt, buy new laptops, open offices in India, and boost R&D plus marketing for their AI products.
The IPO opens February 9 and closes February 11; trading start date not specified in the source.