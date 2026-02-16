Fractal Analytics IPO: Shares list at ₹876, target set at ₹1,260
Fractal Analytics listed at ₹876 per share—slightly under its ₹900 issue price.
Even with the softer start, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladhar are upbeat, setting a target of ₹1,260 — a 40% upside from the ₹900 issue price.
Fractal helps big companies use AI smarter, offering tools on its Fractal.ai and Cogentiq platforms.
Its revenue grew 26% in 2025 to ₹2,765 crore, with a majority of revenue coming from the United States (about 65%).
The company works across industries like consumer goods, tech, healthcare, and finance.
The IPO raised ₹2,834 crore after being trimmed by around 42%, thanks to strong demand from institutional investors.
While the stock listed below its previous private valuation, top clients have stuck around for years—showing some solid trust in Fractal's AI game plan.