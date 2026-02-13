Fractal Analytics IPO: Shares to list on February 16
Fractal Analytics is making its stock market debut on Monday, February 16, 2026 after raising ₹2,840 crore through its IPO.
The issue saw solid demand—subscribed 2.66 times overall—with strong interest from big institutional investors and muted participation from retail buyers.
Shares are expected to list close to ₹895 each, just a touch below the top of the price band.
More about the company
Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal helps companies make sense of data using AI-powered analytics.
Their clients come from sectors like retail, finance, healthcare, and more.
Use of funds and offer for sale
The funds will help pay off some US debt (₹265 crore), buy new laptops (₹57 crore), set up offices (₹121 crore), and boost R&D and marketing (₹355 crore).
The offer-for-sale part came from selling shareholders including Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte. Ltd., Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala and GLM Family Trust.
Book-running lead managers named in reports included firms such as Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and ICICI Securities.