Fractal Analytics IPO: Shares to list on February 16 Business Feb 13, 2026

Fractal Analytics is making its stock market debut on Monday, February 16, 2026 after raising ₹2,840 crore through its IPO.

The issue saw solid demand—subscribed 2.66 times overall—with strong interest from big institutional investors and muted participation from retail buyers.

Shares are expected to list close to ₹895 each, just a touch below the top of the price band.