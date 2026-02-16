Fractal Analytics makes stock market debut: What's the buzz Business Feb 16, 2026

Fractal Analytics hit the stock market on Monday, February 16, 2026, opening at ₹876 per share—about 3% below its IPO price of ₹900.

The IPO raised ₹2,834 crore and was in high demand, getting oversubscribed 2.66 times.

Still, the company's valuation at the IPO price was ₹15,473 crore, down from its previous ₹20,978 crore valuation in July 2025; its market capitalisation after listing was about ₹14,800 crore.