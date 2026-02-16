Fractal Analytics makes stock market debut: What's the buzz
Fractal Analytics hit the stock market on Monday, February 16, 2026, opening at ₹876 per share—about 3% below its IPO price of ₹900.
The IPO raised ₹2,834 crore and was in high demand, getting oversubscribed 2.66 times.
Still, the company's valuation at the IPO price was ₹15,473 crore, down from its previous ₹20,978 crore valuation in July 2025; its market capitalisation after listing was about ₹14,800 crore.
What does Fractal do?
Fractal Analytics builds AI platforms like Cogentiq for businesses.
They help brands make sense of data through analytics and consulting services, and offer subscription- and license-based products.
Founders Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal continue to lead the company.
Financials and clients
The company reported revenue growth, but net profit dipped slightly.
Most of their money comes from consumer goods, retail, tech, media, and telecom clients using their AI tools.