Fractal Analytics Q4 revenue ₹886.3cr up 17% profit ₹115.6cr

FY26 revenue ₹3,299.7cr profit up 30%

For all of FY26, Fractal's revenue climbed 19% to ₹3,299.7 crore and profit rose 30%.

The company also grew its big client list, now with 59 accounts bringing in over $1 million each, and saw major gains in health care and finance sectors.

Shares closed at ₹1,064.65 on May 11, well above their original issue price of ₹876.