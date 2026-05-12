Fractal Analytics Q4 revenue ₹886.3cr up 17% profit ₹115.6cr
Business
Fractal Analytics just wrapped up a standout Q4, sending its share price up by 25.3% in the last month.
The company posted ₹886.3 crore in revenue for the quarter (up 17% year-on-year) and profit after tax more than doubled to ₹115.6 crore.
FY26 revenue ₹3,299.7cr profit up 30%
For all of FY26, Fractal's revenue climbed 19% to ₹3,299.7 crore and profit rose 30%.
The company also grew its big client list, now with 59 accounts bringing in over $1 million each, and saw major gains in health care and finance sectors.
Shares closed at ₹1,064.65 on May 11, well above their original issue price of ₹876.