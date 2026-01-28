Fractal Analytics to launch ₹4,900cr IPO in February 2026
Fractal Analytics, a Mumbai-based AI company backed by TPG Capital, is planning a ₹4,900 crore IPO in February 2026.
This will be the second big tech listing after Amagi Media Labs.
The offer includes ₹1,279.3 crore in new shares and an offer-for-sale of ₹3,620.7 crore from existing investors.
What does the company do?
Founding year not stated in source (verify independently), Fractal helps Fortune 100 companies use AI to improve things like customer experience and efficiency across industries—think FMCG, retail, healthcare and finance.
In 2025, they pulled in ₹2,816 crore revenue with a profit of ₹220.6 crore.
Other details
The IPO funds will go toward paying off debt for their US arm, boosting R&D at their Fractal Alpha unit, opening new offices in India, funding acquisitions and handling general expenses.