Fractal Analytics to launch ₹4,900cr IPO in February 2026 Business Jan 28, 2026

Fractal Analytics, a Mumbai-based AI company backed by TPG Capital, is planning a ₹4,900 crore IPO in February 2026.

This will be the second big tech listing after Amagi Media Labs.

The offer includes ₹1,279.3 crore in new shares and an offer-for-sale of ₹3,620.7 crore from existing investors.