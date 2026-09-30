Fractal CEO Srikanth Velamakanni urges countries to adopt AI rules
Business
Artificial intelligence is moving faster than anyone expected, and that's got tech leaders like Srikanth Velamakanni (Nasscom chairman and Fractal Analytics CEO) pushing for countries to work together on rules.
He warns that a slowdown would be difficult unless countries building the technology agree on a common approach to keep things safe as the tech evolves.
Fractal invests in its own AI
Instead of relying too much on outside AI tools, Fractal Analytics is investing in its own systems.
Velamakanni says this helps it keep control and build real expertise.