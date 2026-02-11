Fractal Industries to open ₹49 crore IPO on February 16
Fractal Industries, a Mumbai-based apparel maker, is opening its IPO on February 16, aiming to raise ₹49 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹205-216 each, with 22.68 lakh shares up for grabs and the lot size is 600 shares, but the minimum retail application is 2 lots (1,200 shares), equating to a minimum retail investment of ₹259,200 at the upper price band.
Fast fashion and e-commerce
Fractal makes fast-fashion apparel and handles supply chain operations for big e-commerce names like Myntra, Ajio, and Flipkart.
Their Mumbai facility churns out over three lakh pieces monthly, and they run warehouses across five states to manage inventory and logistics.
Key issue details and financials
The anchor book opens February 13; subscriptions run from February 16-18. Allotment will be finalized by February 20, 2026, with listing expected on February 24, 2026.
The funds will boost working capital and support general business needs.
Financially, Fractal's revenue shot up by 71% in FY25 to ₹85.45 crore, with profits tripling to ₹7.5 crore—showing strong growth momentum for this young company.