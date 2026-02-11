Fractal Industries to open ₹49 crore IPO on February 16 Business Feb 11, 2026

Fractal Industries, a Mumbai-based apparel maker, is opening its IPO on February 16, aiming to raise ₹49 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹205-216 each, with 22.68 lakh shares up for grabs and the lot size is 600 shares, but the minimum retail application is 2 lots (1,200 shares), equating to a minimum retail investment of ₹259,200 at the upper price band.