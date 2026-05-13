Fractal posts 19% revenue rise as enterprise AI drives growth Business May 13, 2026

Fractal just reported a solid 19% revenue boost for the year, mostly thanks to the rising popularity of enterprise AI.

Banking and finance grew by 40%, while life sciences and healthcare saw an impressive 80% jump.

Even though its tech, media, and telecom business dropped by 19% due to some client shake-ups, the company's overall growth (excluding TMT) hit a notable 27%.