Fractal posts 20% revenue growth to ₹956cr and ₹79cr profits
Business
Fractal, a big name in AI and analytics, just posted a strong quarter with revenue up 20% year-on-year to ₹956 crore.
Profits also soared, more than doubling to ₹79 crore compared to last year's ₹33 crore.
Fractal income ₹985cr employee benefits ₹657cr
Total income for the quarter hit ₹985 crore, with most expenses going toward employee benefits (up 4% to ₹657 crore).
Since its IPO in February 2026, Fractal's stock has bounced back from a shaky start and now trades at ₹808 per share, giving it a market cap of about ₹14,120 crore.
Investors seem confident in Fractal's future, even in a competitive tech scene.