Fractal posts 20% revenue growth to ₹956cr and ₹79cr profits

Total income for the quarter hit ₹985 crore, with most expenses going toward employee benefits (up 4% to ₹657 crore).

Since its IPO in February 2026, Fractal's stock has bounced back from a shaky start and now trades at ₹808 per share, giving it a market cap of about ₹14,120 crore.

Investors seem confident in Fractal's future, even in a competitive tech scene.