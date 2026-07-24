Fractal posts 20% revenue rise to ₹913cr, net profit ₹72cr
Business
Fractal, the AI and analytics company, just posted a 20% jump in revenue for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹913 crore.
Net profit soared by 90% compared to last year, reaching ₹72 crore, though that's actually down from the previous quarter's high of ₹116 crore.
Fractal employee costs ₹632cr, income ₹932cr
Most of Fractal's cash comes from analytics services and subscriptions to its AI platforms like Cogentiq and fflyfish.ai.
Total income this quarter was ₹932 crore, with ₹20 crore coming from non-core sources.
Expenses climbed 17%, with employee costs reaching ₹632 crore, more than three-quarters of what they spent overall.