Fractal reports ₹886.3 cr revenue and ₹116 cr profit post-IPO

Fractal fiscal 2026 revenue ₹3,363 cr

For all of fiscal 2026, Fractal's revenue hit ₹3,363 crore (up 19%) and profits grew 30% to ₹286.8 crore.

Most of its spending still goes toward employee benefits (75% of costs last quarter).

After raising ₹2,834 crore in its IPO earlier this year, shares started out a bit below expectations but now trade at ₹1,064.65 with a market cap of over ₹18,000 crore.

Fractal earns through consulting and subscriptions for its AI platforms like Cogentiq and Kalaido.ai.