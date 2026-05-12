Fractal reports ₹886.3 cr revenue and ₹116 cr profit post-IPO
Business
Fractal, the AI and analytics company, just wrapped up its first quarter after going public, and the numbers are strong.
Revenue climbed 17% year-over-year to ₹886.3 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹116 crore compared to last year.
Fractal fiscal 2026 revenue ₹3,363 cr
For all of fiscal 2026, Fractal's revenue hit ₹3,363 crore (up 19%) and profits grew 30% to ₹286.8 crore.
Most of its spending still goes toward employee benefits (75% of costs last quarter).
After raising ₹2,834 crore in its IPO earlier this year, shares started out a bit below expectations but now trade at ₹1,064.65 with a market cap of over ₹18,000 crore.
Fractal earns through consulting and subscriptions for its AI platforms like Cogentiq and Kalaido.ai.