Fractal's Q3 FY26: Healthcare, banking drive 21% revenue growth

Fractal builds AI platforms for sectors like healthcare, banking, consumer, CPG, and tech. Their Vaidya.ai 2.0 platform scored impressively on OpenAI 's HealthBench, and PiEvolve outperformed big names like Google and Microsoft on MLE-Bench. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, they're a major player in analytics.

IPO update and client loyalty

Fractal's IPO raised ₹2,834 crore—way below the original plan—and shares have dipped from the issue price of ₹900 to ₹758 as of March 5.

Still, client loyalty is strong: six clients bring in over ₹170 crore each year and their net retention rate stands at 114%.

Healthcare revenue jumped 78%, showing where the real growth is happening.