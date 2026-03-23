Frammer AI lands deal with Philippines's ABS-CBN media network

ABS-CBN replaced Wildmoka with Frammer, choosing to use its tech for both English and Tagalog content so it can post faster on social media. It's a big move in ABS-CBN's push to modernize after some tough years for the industry.

Frammer CEO and ABS-CBN's Global CTO share thoughts

ABS-CBN Group's Global CTO, Rab Mukraj, said Frammer's platform offers speed, depth and an intuitive understanding of complex content when it comes to handling complex video tasks.

Frammer CEO Suparna Singh said she is proud her team gets to work with such a respected broadcaster as they help shape the future of digital media.