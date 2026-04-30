France's economy flatlines in Q1 2026 as INSEE cuts forecasts
Business
France's economy flatlined in the first quarter of 2026, with INSEE blaming sluggish local spending and weaker exports.
Hopes for growth were quickly dashed as forecasts got cut by March.
French growth weakens, annual outlook 0.9%
French households spent less than last quarter, chipping away at growth.
Exports took a bigger hit, dragging GDP down further and forcing France to lower its annual outlook to 0.9%.
Meanwhile, inflation jumped 2.2% in April, mostly because energy prices soared, despite earlier hopes it would cool off.