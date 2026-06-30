France's inflation rate cooled to 2% in June, surprising experts
Business
France's inflation rate cooled off to 2% in June, surprising experts who thought it would be higher.
It slowed more than expected, which is a bit of relief for anyone feeling the pinch.
Investors watch eurozone ECB rate outlook
Since France is one of the eurozone's biggest economies, this dip could signal good news for the rest of Europe too.
With eurozone-wide inflation data coming soon, investors are watching closely to see if this means the European Central Bank might keep interest rates lower for longer.