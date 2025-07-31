Fredun Pharmaceuticals reports 52% revenue jump for April-June 2025

Fredun Medhora on strong demand across segments

Even when markets are shaky, Fredun's strong numbers show that pharma can still deliver.

The company's diverse lineup—from generics to animal health—helped them shine.

As MD Fredun Medhora put it, "strong demand across segments" is fueling growth, and with over ₹200 crore in orders lined up, they're not slowing down anytime soon.