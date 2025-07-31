Next Article
Fredun Pharmaceuticals reports 52% revenue jump for April-June 2025
While the stock market took a hit on July 31, Fredun Pharmaceuticals stood out—posting a 64% jump in profits and 52.08% higher revenue for April-June 2025.
Net profit hit ₹6.77 crore as demand surged across their product lines.
Fredun Medhora on strong demand across segments
Even when markets are shaky, Fredun's strong numbers show that pharma can still deliver.
The company's diverse lineup—from generics to animal health—helped them shine.
As MD Fredun Medhora put it, "strong demand across segments" is fueling growth, and with over ₹200 crore in orders lined up, they're not slowing down anytime soon.
Investors show confidence in Fredun's ability to weather tough times
Fredun's shares rose almost 5% on a day when most stocks dropped, signaling real confidence from investors who see the company weathering tough times better than most.