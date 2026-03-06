French cops nab contractor who stole $46 million in crypto heist
John Daghita was arrested by French law enforcement in collaboration with the FBI, a contractor accused of swiping over $46 million from the US government's crypto reserves.
He was caught in Saint Martin, with help from French authorities.
FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted how teamwork across countries is key to stopping financial fraud.
Case shows that even government digital assets aren't immune
Blockchain analyst ZachXBT tracked the stolen funds back to Daghita by uncovering misuse of his father's contract with the US Marshals Service and linking him to a blockchain address via Telegram.
Most of the money was quickly recovered, but the case shows that even government digital assets aren't immune to insider threats—and managing crypto is getting more complex than ever.