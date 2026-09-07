French Pernod Ricard explores India IPO to raise over $1B
French drinks giant Pernod Ricard, behind favorites like Absolut and Chivas Regal, is exploring taking its Indian arm public, with a possible plan to raise over $1 billion.
The IPO is still in early talks, with big names like Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan advising.
Legal groundwork has already started, but the final size and structure will depend on the firm's strategy and market conditions.
India is Pernod Ricard's 2nd-biggest market
India is a huge deal for Pernod Ricard: it's their second-biggest market worldwide.
Last year alone, the Indian business pulled in ₹27,445 crore thanks to rising demand and a taste for premium drinks.
With 24 production sites, 1,593 employees, and brands like Royal Stag (the world's best-selling whisky in 2025), Jameson, and The Glenlivet under its belt, this move could shake up the local spirits scene.