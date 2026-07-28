Fresh graduates offer entire 1st month's salary for job referrals
Landing a first job is getting trickier, so some fresh grads are offering their entire first month's salary just for a successful referral.
Posts about this are popping up on LinkedIn and Reddit, especially from those in data analytics, AI, software development, product design, and UX design: fields where competition is fierce.
Candidates offer referral fees and contracts
One 22-year-old IIT (BHU) grad applied to more than 600 jobs with barely any responses; another MBA holder tried more than 300 roles and ended up offering a referral fee out of frustration.
Some candidates are even offering to sign legal contracts to make these offers official.
While hiring in areas like AI and cybersecurity is still solid, companies are being pickier. Experts suggest focusing on building skills and networking instead of relying on cash incentives, especially as AI makes breaking in even harder.