Fresh graduates offer entire 1st month's salary for job referrals

One 22-year-old IIT (BHU) grad applied to more than 600 jobs with barely any responses; another MBA holder tried more than 300 roles and ended up offering a referral fee out of frustration.

Some candidates are even offering to sign legal contracts to make these offers official.

While hiring in areas like AI and cybersecurity is still solid, companies are being pickier. Experts suggest focusing on building skills and networking instead of relying on cash incentives, especially as AI makes breaking in even harder.