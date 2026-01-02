FreshToHome's revenue jumps, losses shrink in FY25
FreshToHome, the online go-to for fresh fish and meat, grew its revenue by 14% to ₹421 crore in FY25.
Even with bigger sales, the company managed to trim its net loss a bit—from ₹150 crore in FY24 to ₹146 crore in FY25.
What's happening behind the scenes?
While income hit ₹430 crore, expenses also climbed 6% to ₹576 crore—mostly because of pricier materials and higher employee costs.
On the bright side, they cut ad spending by over a third. Plus, FreshToHome got more efficient: it now spends less for every rupee earned than before.
How's FreshToHome staying strong?
Despite rising costs, FreshToHome kept a healthy cash balance of ₹42 crore as of March 2025.
The brand sells through its own app plus big names like Amazon and Swiggy Instamart.
With $320 million raised so far—including a major investment from Amazon's venture fund—FreshToHome continues to compete in India's D2C meat market.