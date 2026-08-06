Freshworks AI enables biweekly updates, cuts development time over 35%
Freshworks is making software updates way faster by bringing AI into the mix.
Instead of waiting months for new features, users now get updates every two weeks: AI helps write code, run tests, and handle documentation.
CEO Dennis Woodside says this shift has cut development time by more than 35%, letting Freshworks launch new stuff quickly without sacrificing quality.
Freshworks posts Q2 $3.2 million GAAP profit
This AI focus isn't just about speed. It's paying off financially too.
In the second quarter of 2026, Freshworks posted a $3.2 million GAAP net profit, marking its first GAAP-profitable quarter of 2026 with $237.4 million in revenue and a growing customer base that includes names like Asian Paints and Seagate.
Their Freshdesk Omnichannel platform, boosted by smarter AI tools, is helping drive higher revenue per customer and keeping the company on a solid growth track.