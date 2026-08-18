Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham joins $280 million Wispr round valuing $2B
Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks's co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, just invested in Wispr, an AI startup aiming to swap out keyboards for speech.
His Together Fund joined Wispr's $280 million funding round, which pushed the company's value to $2 billion.
Wispr, started by Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, is all about making tech that lets you replace keyboard inputs with voice-based interfaces: no typing needed.
Wispr Flow, Canto target Indian users
Wispr's main product, Wispr Flow, cleans up your speech-to-text by auto-formatting and ditching filler words.
Its own speech model, Canto, helps keep things accurate even if you're in a noisy place.
India is a huge focus here: with nearly 900 million mobile internet users and most dictation happening in languages other than English, Together Fund sees big potential to help Wispr grow where voice tech could make life way easier.