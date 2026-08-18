Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham joins $280 million Wispr round valuing $2B

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks's co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, just invested in Wispr, an AI startup aiming to swap out keyboards for speech.

His Together Fund joined Wispr's $280 million funding round, which pushed the company's value to $2 billion.

Wispr, started by Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, is all about making tech that lets you replace keyboard inputs with voice-based interfaces: no typing needed.