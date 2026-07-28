Freshworks names Ryan Manning chief product and technology officer
Freshworks just named Ryan Manning as its new chief product and technology officer, putting him in charge of both product and technology teams.
The company hopes this move will sharpen its focus on AI, IT, and customer experience tools.
Manning will report straight to CEO Dennis Woodside, who praised his talent for turning customer needs into standout products.
Ryan Manning cites AI-driven service shift
Manning steps in with serious experience: he's led at BMC Helix, worked at ServiceNow, and co-founded FreeAgent CRM (now Servis.ai).
He's based at Freshworks's San Mateo headquarters.
Excited about the future, Manning said, "AI is changing what businesses should expect from service software. Having built service management products across startups and global software businesses, I believe Freshworks is uniquely positioned to lead the shift - combining powerful capability with rapid impact in a way the market needs right now."