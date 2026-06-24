Freshworks swaps seat-based pricing for AI-driven pay-as-you-go in customer support
Business
Freshworks is swapping its old seat-based pricing for a pay-as-you-go model, all thanks to the rise of AI in customer support.
The company wants customers to pay based on what they actually use, making things more flexible and outcome-focused.
CEO says AI sped development 30%
Now, Freshworks's AI agent charges by session, and other products bill based on assets or incidents handled.
CEO Dennis Woodside says AI has sped up development cycles by about 30%, so products reach users faster.
With enterprise clients driving growth and big wins over rivals like ServiceNow, Freshworks plans to boost its $600 million Freshservice business and expand AI across all offerings.