Freshworks to cut 11% workforce as AI reshapes software industry

Freshworks, a leading business-software company, has announced its decision to cut 11% of its workforce. The move will impact some 500 jobs and comes as the company grapples with an industry being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI) . The company's shares fell over 8% in extended trading after the announcement.

AI disruption Job cuts becoming common in software industry The job cuts at Freshworks are part of a broader trend in the software industry, where companies are racing to automate work and reshape products around AI. Just last month, Atlassian announced it would cut about 10% of its jobs. The rise of AI tools from companies like Anthropic has posed potential existential threats to traditional software makers, impacting their shares negatively.

CEO statement Automation taking over 'rote work': Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside, the CEO of Freshworks, said that the decision to cut jobs was partly driven by the use of AI in product and engineering. He also noted that automation has taken over "rote work that technology can take care of." The restructuring will affect some 500 roles across departments globally and is expected to incur one-time charges of about $8 million.

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Business reinvestment Freshworks to reinvest savings into employee experience business Woodside said that the savings from merging sales teams, reducing management layers, and automating work would be reinvested in Freshworks's Employee Experience business. This includes its IT service management software Freshservice. As of December 31, 2025, the company had some 4,500 full-time employees.

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