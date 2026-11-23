From $75 to $1: Trump's memecoin loses its shine
What's the story
US President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency venture, the $TRUMP memecoin, has seen a significant decline in value. The digital currency, which once traded at a high of $75, has now fallen to an all-time low of below $1. Despite this setback, Trump remains committed to his crypto initiatives.
Market defense
Trump doubles down on cryptocurrency push
At a recent private dinner for major holders of his memecoin, Trump defended his support for cryptocurrency.
He said his efforts are aimed at strengthening America's economic competitiveness and keeping pace with China in the crypto sector.
"I'm doing it for the United States... If we don't do it, China's going to do it," he told attendees at his golf club outside Washington.
Regulatory push
Trump calls for federal regulations on digital assets
During his speech, Trump predicted Wall Street would adopt cryptocurrencies more and more.
He also called on Congress to pass a bill that would create federal regulations for digital assets.
However, a previous attempt to push the legislation was blocked after Democrats objected to ethics exemptions involving Trump and his family.
Event details
This year's dinner far quieter than last year's event
This year's private dinner was much quieter than last year's inaugural event. The gathering attracted a smaller crowd with far less money represented among participants.
Eligibility for Sunday's dinner was determined by participants' time-weighted holdings of $TRUMP tokens between September 30 and November 16, with 185 crypto wallets qualifying for the dinner according to organizers.
Leaderboard issues
Wallets held just $8.6 million worth of tokens
The leaderboard posted on the $TRUMP coin club website showed only 130 wallets when the competition ended on November 16.
The wallets listed on this leaderboard held just $8.6 million worth of tokens, far less than the $148 million recorded for the May 2025 dinner that attracted 220 wealthy cryptocurrency investors.
Valuation decline
Trump's crypto ventures take a hit
The Trump family's other cryptocurrency investments and ventures have also dropped to record-low valuations.
A Reuters analysis found outside investors in the family's five main cryptocurrency and crypto-linked projects have lost over $5 billion in total.
Despite these losses, the $TRUMP token has generated at least $635 million for the Trump family, according to his June financial disclosure statement.