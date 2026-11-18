From January Great Britain energy bills rise 26% to £2,166
Starting in January, energy bills in Great Britain will jump by 26%, with the average household paying about £2,166 a year.
That's an extra £443 added to the average annual dual-fuel bill for a typical household, mainly because global energy prices are rising due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
UK offers £100 and £150 support
To ease the hit, the government is offering a one-time £100 payment for around 20 million households and a £150 warm home discount for six million lower-income families.
Plus, the 5% VAT exemption on electricity bills is sticking around until July 2027, building on earlier levy cuts that have already saved households about £150 each year.