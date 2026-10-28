Frontier Airlines hikes Q3 fares 71% amid jet fuel surge
Business
Frontier Airlines just raised its ticket prices by 71% for the third quarter of 2026, mainly because jet fuel costs have shot up.
On average, passengers are now paying $67.82 for fares (up from $39.74 last year), and with baggage fees included, total revenue per passenger is up 30% to $138.22.
Frontier $104 million loss despite passenger growth
Even with higher prices, more people flew Frontier: passenger numbers grew 18% to over 9.8 million in the third quarter of 2026.
Still, rising fuel bills pushed the airline's losses to $104 million (up from $77 million last year).
Despite the challenges, Frontier remains the top budget airline in the US and even saw its shares rise by 6% on October 28 as investors watched how it handles these turbulent times.