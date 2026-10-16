FSSAI acts against 6 food businesses over hygiene and claims

India's food safety regulator, FSSAI, has taken action against six food businesses, including one license cancelation, one suspension, an improvement notice and show-cause notices.

Jhanvitanni lost its license for repeated hygiene issues and DNV Food Products being suspended for unsanitary conditions.

BigBasket and Flipkart were issued show-cause notices over Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil claims, and AB Hotels Limited, which operates Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, got an improvement notice about pest problems and poor food storage.