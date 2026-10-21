FSSAI asks Nestle India to substantiate Lactogen Pro 1 digestibility
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has called out Nestle India, asking it to prove that its Lactogen Pro 1 Powder is actually easy to digest because of whey protein.
This move is part of FSSAI's push against misleading ads in the food industry.
Nestle now needs to back up its claim with solid scientific evidence within the stipulated period.
FSSAI seeks online platform labeling checks
This is not just about one product: FSSAI has recently taken action against more than 150 food and beverage makers for dodgy labeling or ingredient claims.
The regulator, led by CEO Rajit Punhani, says it wants all companies (big names included) to be upfront and clear with consumers.
It is also considering regulatory changes for online shopping platforms so buyers can easily check things like expiration dates and batch numbers before clicking buy.