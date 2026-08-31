FSSAI flags Old Monk labeling and production, Maharashtra sales halted
Old Monk rum is getting a label makeover after India's food safety authority (FSSAI) flagged issues with how the drink is made and marketed.
The main concerns? Old Monk was using neutral spirits mixed with artificial flavors instead of naturally fermented sugarcane spirit, and its bottles claimed the rum was "7 years old blended," something FSSAI said wasn't accurate.
These problems led to a sales halt in Maharashtra.
Mohan Meakin will drop aging claims
To sort things out, Mohan Meakin (the company behind Old Monk) went to court and has now agreed to update its labels.
They'll drop any aging claims and clearly mention if flavorings are added.
This isn't just about Old Monk: other big brands like Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge have also been pulled up for similar reasons, so expect more honest labeling on your favorite bottles soon.