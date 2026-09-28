PepsiCo, others boost food safety hiring amid tighter FSSAI inspections
What's the story
PepsiCo, Hilton, and other major players in the food industry are expanding their teams to focus on food safety and compliance, according to The Economic Times. The move comes as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and state regulators intensify inspections across the sector. Companies like Bikanervala, DLF Hospitality, and LT Foods have also posted compliance-related job openings on LinkedIn recently.
Increased vigilance
Increased regulatory scrutiny
In light of the increased regulatory scrutiny, companies are bolstering their existing quality and compliance teams.
AD Singh, MD of Olive Group of Restaurants, said the current regulatory environment has led to greater monitoring of compliance and hygiene.
He added that his group has always prioritized these areas due to its foreign investments and brand reputation.
Job postings
Job openings in major companies
PepsiCo recently advertised a position for a Quality Capability Manager, which will focus on enhancing quality, food safety, and regulatory capabilities across its operations.
LT Foods, the maker of Daawat basmati rice and Kari Kari snacks, has also advertised for a food-safety role that includes inspections and rejection controls.
This shows how seriously these companies are taking the new regulatory environment.
Compliance measures
Restaurant operators also hiring
The hiring trend is also seen among restaurant operators.
Anjan Chatterjee, founder of Speciality Restaurants, said his company is increasing the number of trained food-safety officers in cities where it has larger restaurant networks.
The company has also hired a former director from airline catering company Taj Sats to oversee food-safety standards.
Enforcement push
Wider enforcement push by food regulators
The hiring trend comes amid a wider enforcement push by food regulators.
In Maharashtra, the FDA conducted 3,068 inspections between September 1 and 23 as part of a statewide festival food-safety drive.
The regulator suspended 248 licenses and canceled 12 during this period.
This shows how seriously these businesses are taking compliance amid regulatory scrutiny.