FSSAI launches help cell for Indian food startups and brands
Business
FSSAI just set up a dedicated help cell for food startups and new brands, aiming to make food safety rules less confusing.
The idea is to guide young businesses through licensing, product standards, labeling, and ad claims, so they can focus more on growing and less on paperwork.
FSSAI offers weekly Q&A, email desk
Startups now get weekly online sessions to ask questions live, plus a special email help desk for regulatory doubts.
FSSAI also wants founders to share their common hurdles, so everyone learns together.
The goal: help India's food startup scene innovate while staying safe and compliant.