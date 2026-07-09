FSSAI notifies alcohol brands over flavoring and unproven age claims
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just put several big alcohol brands on notice for breaking labeling norms.
Turns out, some companies were adding flavors to rum, whiskey, and gin to make them taste more authentic, which isn't allowed. They're supposed to keep their original profiles.
FSSAI also flagged brands using terms like aged without actually proving the youngest spirit in the bottle matched that claim.
FSSAI seeks explanations or penalties
FSSAI wants these companies to explain themselves and fix things, or they could face penalties under food safety laws.
This crackdown comes after taking suo motu cognisance or due to consumer complaints, with the goal of making sure labels are honest so people know what they're really drinking.
For all alcohol makers, it's a clear reminder: stick to the rules or risk getting called out.