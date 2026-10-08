FSSAI sends notices over protein and muscle strength claims
Business
FSSAI, India's food-safety watchdog, just sent notices to companies like Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Amazon, Flipkart, Netmeds, and Tirupati Wellness.
The reason? Some of their products claim high protein content or muscle strength, but FSSAI says these promises might not add up and could mislead shoppers looking for real health benefits.
FSSAI seeks transparency on nutritional claims
FSSAI has asked these brands to explain exactly how they're marketing these health perks.
This is part of a bigger push by the authority to keep nutritional claims honest and make sure people aren't tricked by packaging that could mislead consumers.
In short: FSSAI wants more transparency so you can actually trust what's on the package.