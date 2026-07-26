FSSAI suspends licenses of Westend Agro Products and Rehaan Healthcare
Business
Big news from the food safety front. FSSAI has suspended the licenses of Westend Agro Products and Rehaan Healthcare for breaking key safety rules.
Westend Agro got caught changing expiry dates, batch numbers, and making fake "organic" claims on its "Organic Shastra" products.
Inspectors even found equipment used to alter labels.
Rehaan Healthcare factory found unsanitary
Rehaan Healthcare, which makes health supplements, was found running its factory in pretty unsanitary conditions: think sludge under tanks and messy storage.
FSSAI says these actions are all about keeping high-risk foods (especially those for children and vulnerable groups) safe for everyone.
Both companies have to fix their issues before they can start up again.