FSSAI suspends Rehaan Healthcare manufacturing license in Mohali over hygiene
Rehaan Healthcare, a Mohali company known for its digestive and multivitamin syrups, just had its manufacturing license suspended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Inspectors found serious hygiene issues at its facility, so all production has been ordered to stop until things are cleaned up and meet safety standards.
Rehaan Healthcare scores just 12% compliance
During inspections, FSSAI found spider webs, mold, pests, exposed food waste inside the manufacturing area, and sediments of filth and sludge under the tank.
The facility scored just 12% on compliance checks.
Since these syrups are often used by children and people with weaker immune systems, FSSAI says fixing these problems is urgent for public health.
If Rehaan Healthcare violates the suspension order, legal action could follow.