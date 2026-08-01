FSSAI suspends Switz Foods license after inspection found hygiene breaches
Switz Foods just had its license suspended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after an inspection found some pretty serious hygiene problems at its factory.
The place was flagged for dirty production areas, unsafe storage, and packaging that could easily lead to food contamination.
Until Switz fixes these issues and meets all food safety rules, it is not allowed to operate.
Unclean equipment, pests, uncovered ingredients
FSSAI officials found several spots, like crate washing stations and carrot cutting machines, that weren't cleaned properly.
There were also poorly maintained trays and equipment, plus signs of pests like flies and cobwebs.
To top it off, raw ingredients were left uncovered, waste bins didn't have lids, and there was no proper separation between vegetarian and nonvegetarian items or between raw materials and finished products.
All this added up to a full shutdown until things get sorted out.