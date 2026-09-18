FSSAI takes legal action against Nestle India over infant products

The FSSAI discovered that promotional claims for "5 HMOs" and "Whey Protein" in NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, as well as a claim about Lactogen Pro 1's "Whey Protein" being easy to digest, violated regulations.

Both products were found to contravene Regulation 4(2) of the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.

The regulation prohibits promotional claims/material intended to increase the saleability of infant foods.