FSSAI tells Amway, Emami, Bonn Biscuits to stop '100%' claims
Business
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has told companies like Amway, Emami, and Bonn Biscuits to stop using "100%" on their packaging and ads.
The reason? There's no official definition for these claims, so they can easily mislead people about how pure or superior a product really is.
Brands revise '100%' claims after FSSAI
Amway is taking "100% Pure Coconut Oil" off its Persona packaging by September-October 2026.
Emami has tweaked its "100% Honey" label for Zandu Honey, and Bonn Biscuits removed the claim from Bonn Cummin Flavor Jeera Bite Biscuits on its website after the regulator intervened.
Other brands like Juza Foods and MasterChow Foods have also updated or removed similar claims after FSSAI flagged them.
It's all part of making food labels more honest for everyone.