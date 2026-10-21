FSSAI warns Zydus Wellness and Nestle India over health claims
India's food safety regulator, FSSAI, has put Zydus Wellness and Nestle India on notice for making bold health claims about some of their products.
Complan (from Zydus) claimed it "Supports Concentration and Memory" and promises "2x Faster Growth," but FSSAI wants real scientific proof to back these up.
FSSAI questions Nestle baby formula claims
Nestle's Lactogen Pro 1 Powder and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 are also under the scanner.
FSSAI questioned if Lactogen really contains "Whey Protein, which is a part of milk protein that is easy to digest," and flagged the claim that "5 HMOs helps support normal immune system" in Nan Excella Pro Stage 1.
The regulator reminded both brands that you can't make big health or disease prevention claims without solid evidence, especially when it comes to food for kids.