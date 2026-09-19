FTAs are opening new markets for India's youth: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the role of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in creating new markets and career opportunities for India's youth. Speaking at a virtual Rozgar Mela (Jobs Fair), he said that India's talent and skills have won global trust, leading to high expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs, and the country's young workforce.
Job distribution
Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to selected candidates
During the event, PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to selected candidates for different government departments and organizations.
He stressed that these FTAs are not just about trade but also open new doors of possibilities for the youth.
"Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets," he said.
Global participation
BRICS cooperation should include all sections of society: Modi
Referring to the recently concluded BRICS Summit, PM Modi said that India's effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not just limited to governments.
He urged all sections of society, entrepreneurs, farmers, women, and youth, to actively participate in this partnership.
The Prime Minister also highlighted India's third-largest start-up ecosystem globally and its expansion beyond major cities into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Future goals
Reiterating vision of a developed India by 2047
PM Modi reiterated his vision of a developed India by 2047, urging young government recruits to play a significant role in this journey.
He said they should make every decision that strengthens the campaign for a self-reliant India.
The Prime Minister also stressed on Nagrik devo bhava (citizens are god) as the guiding spirit of public service, emphasizing their responsibility toward other young people.