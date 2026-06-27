FTC approves Elon Musk acquisition of Mesh Optical Technologies
Business
Elon Musk just got the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) go-ahead to buy Mesh Optical Technologies, a startup launched by three former SpaceX engineers in 2025.
Mesh builds super-fast, energy-saving optical hardware for data centers, which could give SpaceX a serious tech boost.
SpaceX to use mesh optical tech
Mesh Optical's founders used their Starlink experience to design cutting-edge communication links, and the company raised $50 million earlier this year.
By bringing Mesh onboard, SpaceX is looking to level up its data center game (both on Earth and potentially in space) with help from partners like Anthropic and Google.