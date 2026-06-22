FTC clears Aurobindo Pharma USA purchase of Lannett with divestiture
Aurobindo Pharma USA just got approval from the US Federal Trade Commission to buy Lannett Company for $250 million.
The deal, announced on June 22, 2026, is set to wrap up before June 2026.
There is one catch: Aurobindo has to sell off four generic drugs to another company, Quagen Pharmaceuticals.
Executives cite US manufacturing capacity
The FTC's condition is meant to keep drug prices fair by protecting competition.
Aurobindo Pharma USA CEO Swami S. Iyer says the move will boost revenue, strengthen its US manufacturing game, and expand its lineup of complex non-opioid medications.
Plus, Lannett's Indiana facility, which can make approximately 4 billion doses annually, will help make medicines more affordable and accessible for patients everywhere, according to Lannett CEO Tim Crew.