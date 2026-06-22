FTC clears Aurobindo Pharma USA purchase of Lannett with divestiture

Executives cite US manufacturing capacity

The FTC's condition is meant to keep drug prices fair by protecting competition.

Aurobindo Pharma USA CEO Swami S. Iyer says the move will boost revenue, strengthen its US manufacturing game, and expand its lineup of complex non-opioid medications.

Plus, Lannett's Indiana facility, which can make approximately 4 billion doses annually, will help make medicines more affordable and accessible for patients everywhere, according to Lannett CEO Tim Crew.