FTC fines Amazon $2.25 million for withholding identity theft records
Business
Amazon just got hit with a $2.25 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission for not giving identity theft victims access to records about fraudulent purchases made using their info.
The company also missed deadlines to respond to these requests, making it tougher for people to sort out their cases.
Amazon asked for account opener names
The FTC said Amazon sometimes asked victims to name the person who opened the fake account, something most people couldn't possibly know.
One customer even attempted to guess the name over 30 times and still couldn't get help removing their card from a scammer's account.
After settling with the FTC, Amazon says it's fixed these issues and rolled out new steps to better support anyone dealing with identity theft.