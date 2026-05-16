FTC probes Arm Holdings's chip licensing amid Seoul office investigation Business May 16, 2026

Arm Holdings, the company behind the blueprints for smartphone chips, is now under investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Regulators are checking whether Arm is trying to corner parts of the semiconductor market by limiting or tweaking licensing deals for its designs.

This is not just a US thing: South Korean authorities were investigating Arm's Seoul office in November after Qualcomm reportedly complained.